OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.68. 9,262,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.