OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,239 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,955. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.