OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 230 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.69. 1,920,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $245.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

