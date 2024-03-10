OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,425 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.96. 4,094,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,096. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

