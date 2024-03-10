OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.83. 41,447,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.