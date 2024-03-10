OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 236 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.