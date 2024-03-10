OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 273,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 7,026,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,529. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

