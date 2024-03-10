OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.99 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OMG Network has a market cap of $164.99 million and $28.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00020355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

