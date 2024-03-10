OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.45 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $47.45 million and $40,081.61 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.19902953 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $47,516.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

