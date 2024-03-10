Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 45,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

