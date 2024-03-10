Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.