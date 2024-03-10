Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $148,248.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,830.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,844 shares of company stock worth $3,546,309. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

