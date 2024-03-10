Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $299.83 million, a PE ratio of 230.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

