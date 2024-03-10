Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,230 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

