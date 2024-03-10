Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

