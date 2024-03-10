Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after buying an additional 94,378 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $186.08 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.