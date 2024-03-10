Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.