Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.