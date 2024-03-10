Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $97.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

