Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $272.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

