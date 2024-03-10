Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company's stock.

AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.45. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

