Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

