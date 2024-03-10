Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. American Trust increased its position in Dover by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 35,058.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $171.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $173.54. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

