Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $92,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,473 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.84 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

