Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 305,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 453,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 381,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

