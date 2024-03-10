Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

