Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $994.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $859.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

