Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $268.60 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.