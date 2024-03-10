Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

