Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £49,778.92 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.40. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

