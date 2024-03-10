PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $13.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
