Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.20.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.89%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Corporate insiders own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

