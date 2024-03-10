Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

