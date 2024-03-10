Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 139,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,226,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

