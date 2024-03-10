Pax Dollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $202.84 million and $1.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004261 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

