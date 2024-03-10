Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 305,234 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 146.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 894,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 168,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $598,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FCEL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.