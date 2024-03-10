Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,457 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is 108.42%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.