Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $259.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $272.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

