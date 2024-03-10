Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

APD opened at $241.61 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

