Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 39.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Raymond James increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $257.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average is $216.92. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.