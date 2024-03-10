Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. CIBC cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

