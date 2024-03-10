Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 175.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 224,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 122.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 68,022 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.