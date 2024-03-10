Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.