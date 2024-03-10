Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

