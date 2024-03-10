Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

