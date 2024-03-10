Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

