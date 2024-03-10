Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

