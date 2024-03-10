Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,116. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

