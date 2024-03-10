Pi Financial Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
