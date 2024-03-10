Pi Financial Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$14.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VGCX

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Shares of VGCX opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.16.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.