Pi Financial Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$14.00

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2024

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGCX opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.09 and a 52 week high of C$11.16.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

