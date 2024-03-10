Piper Sandler Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $29.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 in the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

