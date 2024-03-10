Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,326,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,692. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

